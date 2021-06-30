Daily Briefing: The Ideological Trade: Value, Oil, and Inflation

Real Vision’s Jack Farley welcomes Samuel Burke, managing editor, and Jared Dillian of The Daily Dirtnap to the Daily Briefing to discuss U.S. treasury yields, commodity prices, and delta variant concerns. Dillian explains his investment framework amidst growing fears of the delta variant in the U.S. The trio covers decreasing treasury yields and their effect on the inflation trade. Further, they examine the nuances of the commodity market as lumber prices move lower and oil prices remain resilient.