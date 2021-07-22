Daily Briefing: Jobless Claims Rise -- What This Means for Central Bank Tapering
Petr Pinkhasov of Real Vision's Exchange joins Real Vision’s Samuel Burke and Jack Farley on the Daily Briefing to discuss new data related to jobless claims in addition to developments surrounding central bank actions to deal with inflation. Pinkhasov also explains the effect of supply increases on oil prices and how central banks are approaching tapering asset purchases. The trio analyzes the increase in jobless claims despite the labor shortage that many business owners are experiencing.