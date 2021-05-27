Daily Briefing: Jobs, Re-Opening, and Inflation: How Transitory is "Transitory"?

Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison welcomes Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, back to the Daily Briefing to update viewers on how the bond market is reacting to the re-opening of the economy and the sustained dovishness of the Federal Reserve. Bianco analyzes how the Fed’s bias towards employment within its dual mandate is impacting inflation expectations and bond yields, and he and Harrison discuss today’s jobless claims within that context as well as ballooning budget deficits and central bank balance sheet expansion.