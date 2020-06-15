Daily Briefing - June 15, 2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington joins Real Vision managing editor Ed Harrison to discuss a day of "risk on risk off" on Wall Street. Ed maps out a new paradigm he's noticing in the world of energy, equities, and the dollar, and Ash places the vacillations of U.S. stocks in context of central bank liquidity and the ongoing pandemic. Ed and Ash also discuss the CALPers bold move into private equity and private debt. In the intro, Jack Farley looks at the shape of the "volatility smile" and discusses the looming bankruptcy risks in the oil and gas sector.