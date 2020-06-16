Daily Briefing - June 16, 2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington joins managing editor Ed Harrison to unpack today's positive retail numbers as well as whether the recession is now "over" (even if in name only). Bennington and Harrison explore what this actually means in the technical sense, but how it may lend itself to a double-dip recession in the same way the Great Depression was. They also discuss the increased spread of the virus, the public perception of COVID-19 wrecking more havoc on the economy, and Jay Powell’s testimony before the Senate Banking Committee today. In the intro, Peter Cooper discusses how the Fed’s announcement on its corporate bond-buying program as well as burgeoning retail sales numbers have supported the stock market rallies this week.