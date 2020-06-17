Daily Briefing - June 17, 2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington joins Tommy Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, to discuss the latest in markets, macro, and coronavirus. Thornton argues that the need for intervention in repo markets starting back in the fall of 2019 indicated that the market wasn't healthy going into the coronavirus shutdown— and that if it was, the level of stimulus markets have received would’ve been unnecessary. Thornton also talks about how the market is currently too hot and what the risks are for speculators going forward. In the intro, Peter Cooper discusses how companies are issuing debt at extreme levels and how that bodes ill considering how coronavirus is still a major tail risk.