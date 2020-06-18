Daily Briefing - June 18, 2020

Managing editor Ed Harrison joins Peter Boockvar, CIO of Bleakley Advisor Group, to discuss the latest developments in markets, macro, and coronavirus. Harrison and Boockvar dive into what the trajectory of inflation will be and how it’s not a monolithic concept, talk about the possibility and implications of a V-shaped recovery, and explore the broader investment opportunities ahead. In the intro, Peter Cooper explains how the wedge between Wall Street and Main Street continues to be driven deeper.