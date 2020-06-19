Daily Briefing - June 19, 2020

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal joins senior editor Ash Bennington to reflect on a week of muted volatility amid a "quadruple witching" and unprecedented interventions from the world's major central banks. Raoul and Ash analyze the ECB's recent meeting around fiscal policy, and whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ), European Central Bank (ECB), and Bank of England (BOE) will follow the Fed and go into "hyperdrive," as Raoul puts it. The pair also discusses Apple's decision to close stores in the U.S. as the coronavirus continues to spread. Lastly, the pair looks forward to the upcoming "Crypto Gathering" on Real Vision. In the intro, Jack Farley discusses the recent Wirecard scandal and gives an overview of new action in the burgeoning corporate debt market.