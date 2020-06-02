Daily Briefing - June 2, 2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington hosts managing editor Ed Harrison to delve into whether the pandemonium in the U.S. will ever spread into capital markets. They analyze the historical performance of markets during times of civil unrest and explore whether U.S. equities have "priced in" the possibility that the ongoing mass protests in the U.S. could accelerate the spread of COVID-19. Ed and Ash also discuss the yield curve and retracement levels for the S&P. In the intro, Real Vision's Nick Correa talks about the 1957 pandemic, the Eisenhower recession, and how they may intersect.