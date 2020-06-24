Daily Briefing - June 24, 2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington joins managing editor Roger Hirst to analyze the anatomy of bubbles, propelled by emotional mania, and how that is relevant to today's markets. Bennington and Hirst discuss how equity markets appear to be inflated by flows rather than grounded in fundamentals and why the Fed’s balance sheet is the key driver of all of the recent price action. They also explain why time horizons are a critical piece to how traders should form their thesis and shapes the way they look at the market as well. In the intro, Nick Correa shares the IMF's latest update on its global GDP projections, what's happening in CDS markets, and the cost of business operations during coronavirus.