Daily Briefing: Making Sense of Crypto Turmoil (featuring Raoul Pal)

Real Vision’s Jack Farley and Weston Nakamura host the Daily Briefing on this action-packed day where almost every asset class seemed to plummet: stocks, commodities, and, most dramatically, crypto. In an emergency dispatch with senior editor Ash Bennington, Real Vision CEO and co-founder Raoul Pal helps viewers make sense of a crypto market undergoing tremendous volatility, including its sudden drop and then vibrant rebound. Farley and Nakamura close by analyzing the bond market and the surge of a trend that Nakamura calls “subprime retail.” Join the Exponential Age now and watch it all for $1 right here: https://www.realvision.com/l/the-exponential-age