Daily Briefing: Making Sense of the FED's Inflation Data

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes Ed Harrison, managing editor at Real Vision, to the Daily Briefing to discuss the market’s reaction to last week’s CPI print as well as Bitcoin’s rebound. The pair will analyze the fall in bond yields and stock market growth as investors anticipate the FOMC meeting scheduled for Tuesday and continued dovish FED policies. Additionally, they will examine Bitcoin’s recent reversal as Paul Tudor Jones and Elon Musk publicly state their support.