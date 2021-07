Tommy Thornton, president at Hedge Fund Telemetry, joins the Daily Briefing to discuss the CPI print released today, equity pricing, and earnings season. Thornton, along with Real Vision’s Ash Bennington, examines the effect that the CPI print will have on the FED’s dovish commitment to the economy. Additionally, the pair looks at how different markets are reacting to the high consumer price index figure and if sentiment is changing towards inflation.