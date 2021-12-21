Daily Briefing: Markets Bounce Back, Ringing In Holiday Cheer Once Again

After markets were down yesterday, oil, stocks, and crypto rebounded. Goldman Sachs also recently released their new projection for oil, explaining that oil could potentially reach $100 a barrel within the next two years. TG Macro's Tony Greer, editor of the Morning Navigator, joins the Daily Briefing to discuss why he thinks not enough people own copper and update his market outlook for the last weeks of 2021. In the U.K., the Omicron variant’s rampage has led the government to offer 1 billion pounds to hospitality businesses and firms hardest hit by the new outbreak. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/32odI9Z