Ash Bennington joins Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal for an exploration of how to find the macro signal amid the noise of economic indicators, alternative data, and confounding price action. Raoul describes an alarming pattern he's been noticing in data on foot traffic, and gives his view on whether fiscal and monetary will be able to "paper over the cracks." Raoul and Ash then analyze the recent mortgage payment figures, and have a little bit of fun with Elon Musk's recent antics.