Real Vision's Ash Bennington and Managing Editor Ed Harrison discuss Raoul's Expert View, "Global Recession - What's Next?", which was released today. Bennington and Harrison then take a deep dive into the real economy with a special focus on the risks posed by debt deflation. The pair also talk about the reopening of the global economy with an eye toward recent events in Germany. In the intro, Jack Farley looks at a dramatic new chapter in the WeWork saga.