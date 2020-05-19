Daily Briefing - May 19, 2020

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington hosts managing editor Ed Harrison to discuss the retracement of the S&P 500 amid a distressing Bank of America study that found that only a small percentage of fund managers are anticipating the V-shaped recovery that has been promised. Ed and Ash also explore the troubling stories coming out of Latin America, the trouble in the European banking sector, and the potential of a redenomination of the Euro into legacy currencies. In the intro, Jack Farley takes a closer look at PNC Financial’s sale of Blackrock.