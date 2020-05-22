Daily Briefing - May 22, 2020

Senior editor Ash Bennington sits down with Real Vision CEO and co-founder Raoul Pal to explore the latest developments in markets and macro. They dive into why debt mutualization won’t be enough to save Europe, what the elimination of GDP targeting means for China, and how Hong Kong’s limited autonomy is slipping from its grasp with China’s latest security law announcement. The pair also discuss the challenges of a solvency crisis, the rising threat of deflation, and the plummeting two year U.S. Treasury yield.