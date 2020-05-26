Daily Briefing - May 26, 2020

Managing editor Ed Harrison and senior editor Ash Bennington break down the brewing tensions between China and the United States. They comprehend the consequences of a potential "decoupling" between the two superpowers and analyze the possibility of a new Cold War. Ed and Ash also analyze the continued rise of U.S. equities and look forward to see whether the ongoing crisis will be the shortest recession in history or if there is some "post-snapback malaise" in store. In the intro, Jack Farley takes a look at what could be the first convertible bond default in the history of Chinese markets.