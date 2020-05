Real Vision’s Ash Bennington and Tony Greer, editor of Morning Navigator, discuss recent market action. Bennington and Greer discuss price action in the S&P 500, whipsawing oil markets, and the reopening of the US economy. Real Vision's Peter Cooper discusses shifts in consumer spending over the last few weeks, J. Crew filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and Hertz being granted emergency forbearance to avoid bankruptcy.