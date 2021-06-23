Daily Briefing: NASDAQ Grinds Higher as Bitcoin Bounces Back

Real Vision’s Jack Farley welcomes Samuel Burke, Real Vision managing editor, and Weston Nakamura to the Daily Briefing to discuss the S&P 500 trending higher, effects of global vaccination campaigns, and the rise in oil prices. The trio will analyze the bullish sentiment present in the market as vaccination rates continue to improve. Nakamura and Burke also look at the oil market as summer driving demand escalates. Special Festival of Learning offer - 10% off with the code DAILYBRIEFING. http://www.realvision.com/festival