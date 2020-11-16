Daily Briefing - November 16, 2020

Real Vision managing editor, Ed Harrison, and senior editor, Ash Bennington, discuss the all-time highs being set in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the news of Moderna’s vaccine being 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 breathes life into U.S. equities. Ed evaluates the price action through his risk-on framework, exploring the possibility that record cash on the sidelines, held by central banks, households, as well as private equity firms, could further buoy markets. He and Ash then discuss how the increasing lockdowns across the U.S. will likely stymie growth, weighing how these opposing forces will impact markets going forward. In the intro, Jack Farley reviews price action in equity and volatility markets and shows a clip from Mike Green’s interview with Jim Chanos, the first interview in Real Vision's series “Paradigm Shift: Investment Ideas for a World in Flux.” To sign-up to Real Vision to watch these interviews, click here: https://www.realvision.com/paradigm-shift