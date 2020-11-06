Daily Briefing - November 6, 2020

Managing editor, Ed Harrison, and senior editor, Ash Bennington, review this past week’s “everything rally” and key macro indicators against the backdrop of political uncertainty and COVID-19. Ed explains the two different narratives around the market rally — either the markets’ growing comfort over a split government or the markets had priced in more chaos that hasn’t yet come to fruition. He then also breaks down the narrative of a backpedaling economic recovery that the bond market and the macro indicators such as the ISM reports and jobs reports are reinforcing. Ash and Ed also touch on whether we’ll return to a high hospitalization and death rate with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and reiterates how the social response and the durable changes to demand are not driven by policy alone. In the intro, Real Vision’s Haley Draznin walks us through the October jobs report, how it exceeded expectations and its impact on the markets.