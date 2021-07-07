Daily Briefing: Oil Crashes as Bond Yields Slide to 5-Month Low

Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42Macro, joins the Daily Briefing to discuss his updated outlook on FAANG stocks, the retreat from Chinese tech stocks, and the release of the FED’s FOMC minutes. Bianco joins Real Vision’s Jack Farley and Samuel Burke to discuss the rise in tech stocks as bond yields fall to a 4-month low. Additionally, the trio analyzes DIDI’s situation amidst Chinese regulation and the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting released today