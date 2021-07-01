Daily Briefing: OPEC Set to Boost Oil Production as Unemployment Applications Fall

Real Vision’s Jack Farley welcomes Samuel Burke, managing editor, and Weston Nakamura to discuss the decline in U.S. jobless claims and surging oil prices as OPEC agrees to increase production. The trio covers the economic recovery as jobless claims decline and advanced unemployment benefits expire. Additionally, they explain the implications of OPEC’s decision to increase production starting in August as oil prices spike due to demand from wealthy countries. Burke and Farley continue to follow the delta variant as new countries institute travel restrictions to prevent the spread.