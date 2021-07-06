Daily Briefing: OPEC+ stalls as China's Increases Regulatory Stance
Weston Nakamura returns to the Daily Briefing to discuss his updated outlook on oil prices as OPEC+ struggles to strike a deal. Nakamura, joined by Real Vision’s Ash Bennington, shares his thoughts on other commodities and market sentiment as elevated prices could serve as evidence for temporary supply bottlenecks or persistent inflation. The pair looks at China’s increased regulation and its impact on Chinese companies traded in U.S. markets.