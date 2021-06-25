Daily Briefing: Raoul Pal: Preparing for the Exponential Age Amid Inflationary Pressure
Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes Raoul Pal to the Daily Briefing to discuss his thoughts on inflation, the strength of the dollar, and winners in an exponential age. The pair will cover potential explanations for flattened personal spending as continued supply constraints push prices higher. Additionally, they will dive into the companies positioned to succeed in an era that emphasizes network effects.