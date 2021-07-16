Daily Briefing: Raoul Pal: Takeaways from "After the Hype: Reality Sets in for NFTs"

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington welcomes Raoul Pal, CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, to share his thoughts on Real Vision’s recent campaign, “After the Hype: Reality Sets in for NFTs” as well as provide a strategic update on his macro thinking. Together, they discuss the highlights from the campaign as well as their takeaways, and Raoul explains the role that NFTs serve in his Exponential Age framework. He also touches on the broader financial markets, talking through his perspective on the evolving inflation narrative that has captured market sentiment. To learn more about "After the Hype: Reality Sets in for NFTs," click on this link here: https://rvtv.io/NFTWeek