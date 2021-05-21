Daily Briefing: Rocky Roads: Geopolitics, Crypto & the Future of EV's

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington hosts managing editor Ed Harrison and editor Jack Farley to make sense of an action-packed week. They interpret the bullish PMIs coming from Europe and the U.S., the latest news from the credit markets, and a crypto market trying to regain its footing. They also discuss what the new electric Ford F-150 means for electric vehicle companies, and how the brewing tensions between China and Taiwan might impact financial markets. Join Raoul Pal and Hugh Hendry as they wrap up Real Vision’s Exponential Age series on Friday at 5.30pm ET, with a special live conversation hosted by Ash Bennington : https://rvtv.io/3yoBApc