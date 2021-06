Real Vision’s Jack Farley and Weston Nakamura cover the resurgence of “meme stocks” such as AMC Entertainment Holdings ($AMC) and Bed Bath & Beyond ($BBBY). They analyze the seemingly inexorable rise of commodities like oil as well as growth stocks such as Tesla Inc ($TSLA) that may be struggling to regain their footing. Nakamura also looks at the surge in Dogecoin and the halt of once-hot investments such as SPACs and NFTs.