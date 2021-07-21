Daily Briefing: Is the Sell-Off Over? Making Sense of a Market in Flux

Peter Boockvar, CIO of Bleakley Advisory Group, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington and Jack Farley on the Daily Briefing to share his insights into market expectations of economic growth as stocks continue to move higher and inflation fears wane. The trio takes a look at Bitcoin’s price actions as it struggles to meaningfully move higher. Boockvar also dives into the recent bond rally to determine investor expectations of inflation and examines the future of oil prices as supply increases are imminent.