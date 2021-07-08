Daily Briefing: Stocks Crash Worldwide as Reflation Trades Backfire

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group, joins Real Vision’s Samuel Burke and Jack Farley to make sense of the risk-off sentiment that dragged down almost every stock index worldwide deep in the red. Boockvar scrutinizes the U.S. bond market and attributes the violent flattening of the yield curve to the FOMC meeting earlier this month that rocked market participants. He tells Burke and Farley how the churning of certain reflation trades in light of the Delta Variant is affecting his perspective on energy, copper, precious metals, as well as equity markets in Developed Asia.