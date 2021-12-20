Daily Briefing: Stocks, Oil, & Bitcoin Fall on Omicron Fears: A Not-So-Happy Holiday

The Omicron fear factor has sent the entire market tumbling downhill – what does this mean for 2022? Jeffrey Schulze of ClearBridge discusses how you should protect your investments and prepare for the disruption. Goldman cuts GDP forecast down to 2% after Sen. Joe Manchin said he won’t support President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Real Vision's Weston Nakamura also discusses the Lira as it slumps to new lows after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would not raise interest rates. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3slSEeV