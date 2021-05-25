Daily Briefing: Tommy Thornton: Reverse Repos and Ebbing Consumer Confidence
Tommy Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, joins Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington to sharing his latest insights on market activity as U.S. consumer confidence falls slightly for May and questions about inflation’s permanence still linger. Thornton considers the implications of the repo market displaying surging levels of reverse repurchase agreements (RRPs) and explains what indicators he’s paying attention to and what that means for markets going forward.