Daily Briefing: U.S. Hiring Data Miss Emboldens Bond Bulls

Real Vision editors Max Wiethe and Jack Farley make sense of a truly odd week, one that began with the reappearance of memestock mania and ended with the S&P 500 flirting with all-time highs (and with the VIX very close to a pre-pandemic low). Farley and Wiethe cover today’s strong rally in stocks as well as bonds, on the release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data which missed economist expectations. Farley inspects Bill Ackman’s latest plans to acquire a slice of Universal Music Group via his SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings ($PSTH), and Wiethe looks forward to next week’s Fed meeting and release of the latest inflation data.