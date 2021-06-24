Daily Briefing: A U.S. Infrastructure Deal Is Reached and Bank Stress Tests Loom

Real Vision’s Samuel Burke, Jack Farley Ash Bennington discuss U.S President Joe Biden’s announcement that a deal on infrastructure has been reached, and the potential significance that the bond market barely budged on the news. They also analyze how the re-emergence of share buybacks will affect an equity market that continues to make all-time highs. The three also explore whether recent economic data, such as durable goods orders and jobless claims, indicate a rising potential of deflation. Special Festival of Learning offer - 10% off with the code DAILYBRIEFING. http://www.realvision.com/festival