Daily Briefing: U.S. to Tap into 50M Barrels of Reserve Oil to Tame Rising Gas Prices

The U.S. Department of Energy announced it will release 50 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to battle gas prices and tame inflation. Gold and silver prices have also slipped lately – so it may be time to be bullish. Tony Greer joins us once more for TG Tuesdays to discuss oil and gold on today's Daily Briefing. Interviewed by Ash Bennington.