Daily Briefing: U.S. Treasury Department Focuses In on Crypto: Implications for Speculative Fervor and Reflation

Real Vision senior editor Ash Bennington is joined by managing editor Ed Harrison to tackle the Treasury’s call for crypto transfers equaling $10,000 and above to be begin being reported to the IRS. Ed discusses his thoughts about how the reflation trade has buoyed the most speculative areas of the market, crypto being included, due to the underperformance of real economic data, and he and Ash discuss the implications that the Treasury’s announcement will have on crypto going forward and what that means for the broader market.