Daily Briefing: To What Degree Is Omicron a Threat to the Economic Recovery?

The number of new cases in South Africa has slowed in recent weeks and is down more than 20% in the past week, pointing to the probability that the Omicron variant has reached its peak. Perhaps this may not be that bad after all. Alfonso Peccatiello is in Holland under a strict lockdown, and he is joined by Darius Dale of 42 Macro on the Daily Briefing to discuss the lockdown conditions and the potential effects it would have on the economy. Meanwhile, Elon Musk announced he would be paying $11 billion in taxes this year as he continues offloading Tesla stock. However, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a probe into Tesla vehicles’ ability to play games on the giant tablet in the car while driving, making these vehicles incredibly dangerous on the road thanks to their ability to distract drivers. Interviewed by Alfonso Peccatiello. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3eexSWr