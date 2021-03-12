Daily Briefing: Yield Curve Control, Non-Fungible Tokens, and a Wobbling Equity Market

Real Vision CEO and co-founder Raoul Pal joins senior editor Ash Bennington to make sense of a bond market trying to regain its footing and a wobbling equity market vulnerable to an ignited dollar. Raoul argues that inflation is probably on the horizon but insists that it will be temporary cyclical, not secular. Raoul estimates that the Federal Reserve’s pledge to target maximum employment – even if that means inflation runs hot – makes yield curve control a potential outcome. Lastly, Raoul and Ash discuss the rejuvenated crypto market with most coins trading at or above their all-time highs as well as the red-hot market of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which they argue empower artists and musicians by granting them perpetual claim on their work and have the potential to create a new mechanism of digital value.