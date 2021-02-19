Dem Senator Manchin Opposes Tanden For OMB Boss Due To "Overly Partisan & Toxic" Past

Did Joe Manchin just confirm his position as 'the most powerful person in congress'?

The West Virginia Senator, who has continually touted his work towards bipartisanship on Capitol Hill...

"Now, more than ever, we must enter a new era of bipartisanship in Washington. With tight margins in the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans are faced with a decision to either work together to put the priorities of our nation before partisan politics or double down on the dysfunctional tribalism."

...may just have cemented his position after saying this afternoon that he would oppose Neera Tanden's nomination to head the White House budget office, potentially sinking her Senate confirmation.

Neera Tanden participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

As a reminder, here is what Glenn Greewald wrote of the Tanden nomination in November:

Of course, now that her words are coming back to bite her, Tanden has repeatedly apologized for the tweets (1000s of which she deleted), some of which compared Republicans to evil fictional characters, referring to Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) as “the worst,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was “a fraud,” proclaimed that “vampires have more heart” than Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R), and comparing then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to the villain in the “Harry Potter” series, Voldemort.

.@senrobportman: "Are these media reports that you deleted more than 1,000 tweets in November in advance of you nomination accurate? If so, why?"@neeratanden: "I appreciate people's concerns about my tweets. I've regretted them. I deleted tweets because I regretted my tone..." pic.twitter.com/6hAupsRoaM — CSPAN (@cspan) February 9, 2021

"I regret that language and take responsibility for it," she said at one of the committee hearings, promising to take a different tone as budget chief.

All of which appears to be the driving force behind Manchin's decision, as The Hill reports the senator citing Tanden's harhs tweet about Republicans as the reason for his opposition:

"I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget," Manchin said in a statement. "For this reason, I cannot support her nomination."

With the Senate divided 50-50, and most Republicans already expected to oppose Tanden over her disgustingly partisan and abusive rhetoric, Manchin's decision means it may be difficult for any GOP senator (cough Mitt Romney cough) to back her now that Biden will need at least one Republican to back her to get her confirmed.

Of course, the knives are out for Manchin already as "pro-reality" twitter-er Jennifer Rubin plays the 'identity card' right out of the gate:

What is wrong with Manchin? A gratuitous, mean spirited and sexist move. Just appalling — Jennifer 'pro-reality' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2021

Sexist?