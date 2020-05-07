He Is "An Innocent Man" - Trump Happy After DoJ Drops All Charges Against General Flynn

Shortly after Brandon Van Grack, chief of the Justice Department’s Foreign Agents Registration Act division, filed a notice of his withdrawal in federal court in Washington, The Justice Department has this morning filed a motion to drop the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, abandoning the critical leg of many leftists' belief in the Russia collusion bullshit.

And all it took was one line...

As Byron York notes, the Justice Department finally concedes it had no basis to interview Michael Flynn on January 24, 2017, with the move coming less than a week after unsealed documents in the case fueled renewed claims by Flynn that FBI agents had cooked up a bogus case against him, and as AP reports, is a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

In court documents being filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.”

The documents were obtained by The Associated Press.

The Justice Department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview on January 24, 2017 was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

It comes even though prosecutors for the last three years had maintained that Flynn had lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in a January 2017 interview. Flynn himself admitted as much, and became a key cooperator for Mueller as he investigated ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

We are sure it will not take long before Trump tweet-celebrates, as has relentlessly tweeted about the case, and just last week pronounced Flynn “exonerated.”

As Sara Carter detailed last week, U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan unsealed four pages of stunning FBI emails and handwritten notes which allegedly revealed that the retired three star general was targeted by senior FBI officials for prosecution. Those notes and emails revealed that the retired three-star general appeared to be set up for a perjury trap by the senior members of the bureau and agents charged with investigating the now-debunked allegations that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia, said Sidney Powell, the defense lawyer representing Flynn.

Last week, after the FBI documents were unsealed, the president tweeted:

“What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!”

It didn't take long, as Trump spoke to reporters saying "he is happy for Flynn," and adding that Flynn "is an innocent man."