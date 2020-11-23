Dollar Jumps, Gold Dumps, As Massive Short-Squeeze Sends 'Greed' Near 2020 Highs

Another Monday, another positive vaccine headline...

Small Caps soared to a new record high today after better than expected PMIs and positive vaccine headlines trumped increasingly distant stimulus hopes (but it's clear the rotation continues)... The market extended gains late on after stimulus-hungry-Yellen was reported as Biden's primary pick for Treasury Secretary (but that spike did not hold)...Nasdaq ended unch...

Since the election, Small Caps are up almost 12%, Nasdaq and S&P up around 5%...

Russell 2000 is at its highest relative to Nasdaq 100 since June...

Momentum continued its November collapse...

Crashing to its lowest since June...

AAPL tumbled around 3% today, breaking below its 50DMA...

On a side note, after briefly topping 100% of the Russell 2000's Market Cap, AAPL is now back at 'just' 75% of it...

Cyclicals have recent soared to their strongest vs Defensives since

Today was the biggest daily short-squeeze since mid-July (up 13 of the last 16 days)...

The Russell/Nasdaq ratio has decoupled from real-yields for now...

Energy stocks surged once again today, back to its highest relative to tech since early August...

Credit spreads compressed dramatically after blowing out on Friday after TSY pulled some support from The Fed...

Yields were higher on the day (Japan closed) with 30Y up around 4bps, but notably there was no extension of the yield spike from the AZN news...

The dollar spiked significantly after PMIs beat and stimulus hopes faded...

Bitcoin was flat from Friday but the rest of the crypto space soared...

Ethereum topped $600, dramatically outperforming Bitcoin in the last few days...

As flows are favoring crypto over gold for now...

Gold caught down to real-yields today after the PMI/Stimulus headlines...

WTI continued to rally, back above $43 (but unable to take out the 11/11 highs for now)...

Gold was clubbed like a baby seal as stimulus hopes faded and PMIs soared after the vaccine news...

Finally, we note that hard (real economy) and soft (survey) data has massively decoupled once again on a sea of hope...

...and 'everything' is risk-on...

And we haven't seen this level of greed in a while...

As Deutsche notes, "This asymmetric market response suggests that positioning is now extended".

And the good news is that the positivity rate is rolling over...