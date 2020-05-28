Dollar Slumps, Small Caps Dump, Oil Pumped

Today's stock action was dominated by a dramatic shift in Small Caps vs mega-cap tech as the US Cash open sparked a puke in the former and a panic-bid in the latter...but that all snapped when President Trump confirmed a China news conference tomorrow and commented in more detail on his intent to crack down on social media giants...

A serious shift in the recent regime...

Source: Bloomberg

Sell Small Caps Mortimer, Sell!...

On the week, Trannies are still best and Nasdaq the laggard...

Internet stocks v-shaped-recovered from yesterday's opening drop...

FANG Stocks surged...

TWTR took a beating in the pre-open but was panic-bid as cash markets roused...

Treasury yields were mixed once again in a narrow range relative to stocks' chaos (30Y +3bps, 2Y -1bps)

Steepening the yield curve back near the highest since Oct 2017...

The Dollar continued its recent demise to two-month lows...

...tumbling back below a key technical level (100DMA)...

Which helped lift oil prices (despite a huge crude build)

But the dollar doldrums didn't help gold...

And silver outperformed again, pushing its ratio to gold lower still...

Bitcoin rallied further (chatter of Hong Kong capital flight)...

Hong Kong Dollar forwards are pricing in a serious devaluation in the currency (capital flight)...

Finally, we note that the chaos under the surface continues in quant-factor-land, with momentum underperforming value by the most since September...

As the recent surge in momo relative to value catches down to bond market reality...

Turn The Machines back on!!