Dollar & Stocks Bid To Start H2, Crypto Bounce Crumbles
Small Caps led the market to start the second half of the year and Nasdaq lagged...
This is the 6th record close in a row for the S&P 500, but the Smart money wasn't buying it...
Source: Bloomberg
Or put another way...
Value outperformed growth to start H2, pushing back into the green for the week...
Source: Bloomberg
Bonds ended spectacularly unchanged today after a modest rally across the cash equity open was quickly rebuffed....
Source: Bloomberg
And if stocks are to be believed, 10Y yields have plenty more to drop...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar extended its recent rebound...
Source: Bloomberg
The brief bounceback in crypto has faded to start the second half of the year with Bitcoin testing back down to $33k and Ether hovering around $2100...
Source: Bloomberg
Copper and Crude diverged again today (copper down as crude rallied) while PMs trod water...
Source: Bloomberg
WTI swung around wildly on OPEC+ headlines...
Gold also managed to hold on to some gains today...
Finally, stagflationary threats are looming large with ISM's Manufacturing survey signaling weakening production as prices paid scream near record highs...
Source: Bloomberg
That's not what's supposed to happen!!