Domino's Pizza Group CFO Dies In Tragic Holiday Accident

UK-based Domino's Pizza Group announced on Friday that CFO David Bauernfeind died after a tragic accident while on vacation with his family, Bloomberg News reports.

The tragedy, which happened on Thursday, comes at a difficult time for Domino's: The company is still looking for a new Chairman and a new CEO, and without its CFO, the C-Suite is looking dangerously empty heading into the new year.

David Bauernfeind

"Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family," the British company said in a statement given to Reuters.

Bauernfeind was made permanent CFO of Domino's back in October 2018, and also gained an executive director position on the company's board.

He was initially appointed earlier in the year on an interim basis, and following a successful trial period, the company decided to make his position permanent.

Before joining Domino's, Bauernfeind held the CFO job at Connect Group until June 2018. Before that, he was CFO at technology services provider Xchanging for five years, from 2011 to 2016.

Domino's Pizza Group is the largest master franchisee of Domino's Pizza. It owns exclusive rights to operate Domino's franchises in a large swath of Western Europe.