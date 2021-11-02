Don Lemon Heckled After Being Caught Vacationing Maskless In Florida

It's yet another example of "do as I say, not as I do" when it comes to the hysterical Covid response from those on the left. Today's reminder comes from CNN's Don Lemon, who appeared to have been caught on video vacationing in Florida, maskless.

This is, of course, the very same Don Lemon who was recently caught pushing the outright lie that podcast host Joe Rogan was using an "unproven de-worming drug" to treat Covid.

In keeping with his excellence in journalistic integrity, Lemon, who has advocated for wearing a mask and routinely railed against the state of Florida on his show, appears to have been caught on video vacationing with a male companion, in Florida, without wearing a mask.

One bystander caught that Lemon was on the premises and got him on video.

"I wanna thank you. Don Le-moan, right?" the woman filming says to Lemon, while he gets up from his outdoor chair with his companion.

"I wanna thank you. Thank you so much. And you're in the great state of Florida," the videographer continues, tongue-in-cheek.

Lemon begins to pack up his belongings and walk away when the woman says sarcastically: "I hope you guys enjoy it. You can enjoy it. Thank you for exposing everything. Cause we love you in Florida."

Don Lemon enjoys being maskless in the great free state of Florida pic.twitter.com/pOOj9IbIMI — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2021

A friend of the videographers' can be heard chuckling in the background.

It's yet one more item to add to the list of liberal hypocrisy in how they want you to handle Covid, versus how they go about it themselves.

Lemon did seem like he was in a rush to leave. We wonder if he had dinner reservations that night with Gavin Newsom, or maybe a salon appointment with Nancy Pelosi that he had to get to.