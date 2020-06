Update (1220ET): Well that really escalated quickly...

* * *

Small Cap stocks are now down over 5% from before Friday's payrolls surprise and only Nasdaq is holding on to gains for now...

The Dow is down over 1000 points today and over 1600 points from Monday's highs

10Y Yields are down over 30bps from Friday's peak...

Gold futures are back above $1750

It appears Powell burst the bubble for now...

Somebody do something!! (Mnuchin already tried... and failed)