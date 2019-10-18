Dow Dumps On Talc-Turmoil, Boeing-Bust, & Pence-Panic

China's economy slumps, JNJ's talc asbestos fears, Boeing in deep water over text messages, VP Mike Pence readies to unleash on China, but trade-deal hope did rise on the week...
Source: Bloomberg
Global stocks and bond yields were up this week, but the latter rolled over today,
Source: Bloomberg
All things considered...
Chinese stocks ended the week in the red, slammed after last night's weak data...
Source: Bloomberg
Mixed week in Europe as Brexit headlines dominated, with France the laggard, UK's FTSE managing gains...
Source: Bloomberg
European bond yields have run this week with Bunds at their highest since late July...
Source: Bloomberg
From the cliff of the US-China trade deal last Friday, The Dow was the week's worst performer (as Small Caps and Trannies managed gains)...
The Dow was weighed down by Boeing and Johnson & Johnson (accounting for all of the points lost today)
S&P 500 was unable to hold 3,000 once again...
Source: Bloomberg
VIX was totally chaos today...
Source: Bloomberg
Treasury yields ended the week mixed with the long-end underperforming... NOTE - the week's big price action was on Tuesday (back from the Columbus Day holiday), after which, rate went sideways...
Source: Bloomberg
30Y Yields hovered at last Friday's highs...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar is down 7 of the last 8 days (4 days in a row this week), worst week since June (down 3 weeks in a row - worst 3-week drop since January)...
Source: Bloomberg
Cable was higher all week as Brexit deal headlines were optimistic...
Source: Bloomberg
Very mixed picture for cryptos this week with Ripple up notably and Bitcoin and the rest of the altcoins lower...
Source: Bloomberg
Bitcoin ended the week back below $8k...
Source: Bloomberg
Despite the plunge in the dollar, commodities were barely positive on the week and crude was notably weaker...
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, we wonder if this has anything to do with the dollar run and stock drop?
Source: Bloomberg
And the SMART money is starting to decouple...
Source: Bloomberg
And amid all this, uncertainty has never, ever been higher...
Source: Bloomberg