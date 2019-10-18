Dow Dumps On Talc-Turmoil, Boeing-Bust, & Pence-Panic

China's economy slumps, JNJ's talc asbestos fears, Boeing in deep water over text messages, VP Mike Pence readies to unleash on China, but trade-deal hope did rise on the week...

Source: Bloomberg

Global stocks and bond yields were up this week, but the latter rolled over today,

Source: Bloomberg

All things considered...

Chinese stocks ended the week in the red, slammed after last night's weak data...

Source: Bloomberg

Mixed week in Europe as Brexit headlines dominated, with France the laggard, UK's FTSE managing gains...

Source: Bloomberg

European bond yields have run this week with Bunds at their highest since late July...

Source: Bloomberg

From the cliff of the US-China trade deal last Friday, The Dow was the week's worst performer (as Small Caps and Trannies managed gains)...

The Dow was weighed down by Boeing and Johnson & Johnson (accounting for all of the points lost today)

S&P 500 was unable to hold 3,000 once again...

Source: Bloomberg

VIX was totally chaos today...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields ended the week mixed with the long-end underperforming... NOTE - the week's big price action was on Tuesday (back from the Columbus Day holiday), after which, rate went sideways...

Source: Bloomberg

30Y Yields hovered at last Friday's highs...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar is down 7 of the last 8 days (4 days in a row this week), worst week since June (down 3 weeks in a row - worst 3-week drop since January)...

Source: Bloomberg

Cable was higher all week as Brexit deal headlines were optimistic...

Source: Bloomberg

Very mixed picture for cryptos this week with Ripple up notably and Bitcoin and the rest of the altcoins lower...

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin ended the week back below $8k...

Source: Bloomberg

Despite the plunge in the dollar, commodities were barely positive on the week and crude was notably weaker...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, we wonder if this has anything to do with the dollar run and stock drop?

Source: Bloomberg

And the SMART money is starting to decouple...

Source: Bloomberg

And amid all this, uncertainty has never, ever been higher...

Source: Bloomberg