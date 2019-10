White House Larry Kudlow repeats the same bullshit once again:

*KUDLOW: DON'T WANT TO PREDICT U.S.-CHINA TRADE TALK OUTCOME

*KUDLOW: DELISTING CHINA COMPANIES NOT ON THE TABLE

And once again, the algos eat it up... triggering a short squeeze...

Source: Bloomberg

and just like that, The Dow is unchanged...

And yuan inched higher...

Source: Bloomberg

You have to be kidding...

The dollar and bonds did not bliunk at Kudlow's comments.